Odorous gases venting at Skookumchuck mill after mechanical failure

Air quality is being monitored as repairs are expected to wrap up by Monday, according to statement

As a result of a mechanical failure with a fan out at at the Skookumchuck pulp mill, odorous gases are being vented into the atmosphere, according to a statement from the company.

Normally, the fan directs low concentrations of odorous gases into the incinerator, however, a mechanical failure was discovered on Thursday evening.

Repairs are planned and parts are being rushed to the mill site, which are anticipated to be completed by Monday.

“The mill will be monitoring ambient air quality during this venting period and has procedures in place to minimize and react to continuous air quality measurements taken at the mill’s Farstad Way ambient monitoring station,”reads the company statement. “However, we do not expect any air quality issues due to the low concentration of these gases.”

Paper Excellence says it has notified the Ministry of Environment of the situation and will continue to update the provincial government until the incinerator is back to normal operations.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowfall warning issued for Highway 3
Next story
Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Just Posted

Odorous gases venting at Skookumchuck mill after mechanical failure

Air quality is being monitored as repairs are expected to wrap up by Monday, according to statement

Snowfall warning issued for Highway 3

Environment Canada says Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass could receive 25 centimetres

Invermere man soars with help from Angel Flight East Kootenay

Volunteer flights take regional patients to Kelowna for medical appointments

RDEK rescinds support for proposed Cranbrook boundary extension

The Regional District of East Kootenay has rescinded support for a proposed… Continue reading

Mainroad issues weather advisory

Snow expected to continue through weekend

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

Protesters rally in support of B.C. First Nation chiefs against natural gas pipeline

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

Most Read