Odorous gases venting at Skookumchuck mill after mechanical failure

Air quality is being monitored as repairs are expected to wrap up by Monday, according to statement

As a result of a mechanical failure with a fan out at at the Skookumchuck pulp mill, odorous gases are being vented into the atmosphere, according to a statement from the company.

Normally, the fan directs low concentrations of odorous gases into the incinerator, however, a mechanical failure was discovered on Thursday evening.

Repairs are planned and parts are being rushed to the mill site, which are anticipated to be completed by Monday.

“The mill will be monitoring ambient air quality during this venting period and has procedures in place to minimize and react to continuous air quality measurements taken at the mill’s Farstad Way ambient monitoring station,”reads the company statement. “However, we do not expect any air quality issues due to the low concentration of these gases.”

Paper Excellence says it has notified the Ministry of Environment of the situation and will continue to update the provincial government until the incinerator is back to normal operations.



