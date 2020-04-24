Brandon Teixeira is now in the custody of Canadian authorities. (File photos)

Notorious Surrey fugitive now in custody of Canadian authorities

Brandon Nathan Teixeira was arrested in California in December

A notorious South Surrey fugitive who was arrested in California in December is now in the custody of Canadian authorities.

READ MORE: Notorious South Surrey fugitive captured in California to face murder trial in Canada

According to U.S. court officials, U.S. Marshalls handed Brandon Nathan Teixeira over earlier today (April 24).

Teixeira – who was the subject of an intensive manhunt in connection with a 2017 killing in South Surrey – submitted to extradition during court proceedings held in Sacramento in late February.

From there, the request was sent to the U.S. State Department for approval, a step that officials said at the time could take up to 60 days.

Lauren Horwood, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s office, told Peace Arch News this week that the Secretary of State issued a surrender warrant for Teixeira on March 31. She received word today that the transfer has now been carried out.

Teixeira is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 23, 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in the 14300-block of Crescent Road in South Surrey. He is also charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, in connection with an offence on the same date, which U.S. court documents obtained in December state relate to the shooting of Khabra’s girlfriend.

Khabra’s death, the same documents note, was motivated by revenge and an alleged $160,000 bounty.

In addition to the charges connected to South Surrey, Teixeira is wanted for trial on attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The additional charges, according to the court document, are related to an incident in June 2016, in which a bouncer at a bar in Surrey suffered multiple stab wounds, and one in August 2015, in which two people suffered stab wounds in an incident at a Maple Ridge public house.

Teixeira was arrested at a home in Oroville, Calif. (about 100km north of Sacramento) on Dec. 1, 2019.

Canadian officials submitted a formal request for his extradition on Jan. 21.


