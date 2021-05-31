Notices for second COVID-19 dose dates being sent out: Interior Health

Notices for booking an appointment for second doses of COVID-19 vaccination are being sent out as Interior Health continues the immunization campaign throughout the region.

The #journey2immunity campaign has delivered approximately 518,000 doses so far, and more are being scheduled into the summer months.

“People are beginning to receive notifications telling them it’s time to book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO . “This means our clinics are returning to rural and remote communities, and we are adding new hours and options at our larger urban clinics, to make it as easy as possible for people to get their first and second dose.”

The gap between first and second doses has been reduced to eight weeks, based on the amount of incoming supply, according to recent announcement from provincial government officials.

“Registering for your vaccine notifications is an important step to ensuring the highest protection from COVID-19,” said Brown. “Everyone should register and schedule their vaccination as soon as possible.”

As of Monday, May 31, medical health professionals and volunteers have delivered 485,143 first doses and 32,888 second doses.

Anyone wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccination is encouraged to register online or by phone at 1-833-838-2323. Anyone can also register in-person at a Service BC centre.