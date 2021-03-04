Not Alone campaign gets fundraising boost from Pink Shirt Day

A fundraising campaign for a walk-in health and wellness centre for youth continues apace, as a local business recently donated $11,657 towards the cause.

Jason Hawke, with Sidekick Stickers, made the donation to the Not Alone campaign, which is raising funds to establish a Foundry Centre for the East Kootenay.

The money was raised through producing and selling pink shirts for Pink Shirt Day — a day dedicated to anti-bullying — which Hawke has fundraised for and donated to various charitable in past years. Since 2013, Sidekick Stickers has raised $41,000 for Big Brothers and Big Sisters, School District 5 Gay Straight Alliance groups and the Cranbrook Women’s Resource Centre.

The Not Alone campaign is a partnership between the East Kootenay Foundation for Health and the Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child & Family Services, the latter of which will operate the Foundry East Kootenay centre.

“We are so grateful for Jason and his team at Sidekick Stickers,” said Brenna Baker, the executive director of the EKFH. “I know that it was a huge amount of work for them and we appreciate all that they do for our community. Thank you to everyone who purchased a pink shirt to bring awareness to Anti- bully day! These funds are going to such an important project!”

The Not Alone Campaign is raising $1.4 million to bring Foundry to the East Kootenay. It will be a walk-in health and wellness centre for youth aged 12-24 seeking help, primarily for mental health and substance use.

The Foundry centre will offer services such as primary care, counselling and peer support, along with social services such as employment and education resources in one location.