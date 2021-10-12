The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

Northern Lights put on a show across B.C. skies on Thanksgiving night

Northern Lights also visible over much of the Interior

B.C. residents were treated to a brilliant light show in the night skies Thanksgiving night, Oct. 11.

The Northern Lights were visible over much of the province starting at about 9:30 p.m.

Readers noted the Northern Lights were “absolutely stunning” and many across B.C. said they could be seen in Vancouver, Kamloops, Quesnel, Prince George, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Northern lights

Previous story
JCI Kootenay to host ʔaq̓am Chief Joe Pierre in online telling of Ktunaxa Creation Story
Next story
Sister of West Kootenay man killed by RCMP testifies at inquest

Just Posted

The City of Cranbrook is asking residents who have wood stoves or fireplaces to inspect their chimneys as the cold weather sets in. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Time to clean out and inspect chimneys, says City of Cranbrook

Charred timbers and a collapsed roof are all that remain of the garage at 7541 Donaldson Dr, lost after two suspicious fires over the weekend. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Donaldson Drive fires ‘suspicious,’ says Grand Forks Fire/Rescue

ʔaq̓am and Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi’I communities are receiving grant funding from the First Nations Well Being Fund. File photo.
Grant funding awarded to local First Nation communities

JCI Kootenay will be hosting ʔaq̓am Chief Joe Pierre in an online event on October 14th, where Chief Pierre will present the Ktunaxa Creation Story. (JCI Kootenay File)
JCI Kootenay to host ʔaq̓am Chief Joe Pierre in online telling of Ktunaxa Creation Story