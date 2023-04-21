The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home. A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mukhtar Khan

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home. A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mukhtar Khan

North Vancouver man fined for repeatedly feeding black bear and cub

Conservation officer investigation began after videos surfaced on social media in 2018

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home.

Court records show Vitali Shevchenko faced two charges under the Wildlife Act.

One charge was stayed, and Shevcheko was fined $5,000 on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the single count of feeding dangerous wildlife.

The conservation officer service says its investigation began after videos surfaced on social media in 2018.

The videos showed an adult and two children feeding a black bear and a cub from the window and door of a North Vancouver home.

The conservation officer service says on social media that the majority of the fine will go toward the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to support wildlife and habitat projects as well as environmental education programs.

READ MORE: Whistler, B.C., resident fined $60,000 for feeding black bears

bearsWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ottawa cites jobs, capacity, approves B.C.’s Roberts Bank Terminal 2 port expansion
Next story
Missing person located by RCMP

Just Posted

Sherah Martin-Pretty works as a nurse and with Kimberley Search and Rescue, seen here on a river rescue. Chris Newel photo.
‘Sherah’s Sherpas’: Kimberley local takes part in Breast Cancer Canada Walk-A-Thon

Cranbrook RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing person. RCMP handout.
Missing person located by RCMP

City of Cranbrook Logo
Water flushing project continues in Cranbrook’s south end

Scott Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, speaks to an RCMP officer in the Western Financial Place parking lot during a response call in 2020. Trevor Crawley photo
Cranbrook fire department call volumes up 20 per cent in 2023

Pop-up banner image