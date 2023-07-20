North Okanagan fires under control, road reopens

Lightning suspected cause of Enderby and Sicamous fires

Two new fires spotted in the region yesterday have been brought under control.

A .3 hectare fire near Larch Hills in Sicamous, located at Annis Forest Service Road, was discovered Wednesday around 11:20 a.m.

North east of Enderby, a .009 hectare fire was detected near Cook Creek Forest Service Road around 9:45 a.m. July 19.

Both fires are suspected to be caused by lightning.

The Bald Range Creek fire off Westside Road south of Vernon is also under control.

The 4.08-hectare blaze was sparked Monday and the cause remains under investigation.

Westside Road remains limited to single-lane, alternating traffic between Main St and Shelter Cove.

DriveBC anticipates the road will fully re-open by 6 p.m. today, July 20.

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional DistrictSalmon Arm