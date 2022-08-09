Nominees needed for Jail and Bail event at Tamarack Centre

The Jail and Bail is an annual fundraiser for Cops for Kids

Pictured are sponsors and participants in last year’s Cops for Kids ride, an annual fundraiser assisting children within the Southeast District who’ve suffered a medical crisis. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

The Tamarack Centre’s Party in the Parking lot in support of Cops for Kids is quickly approaching, and more nominees are needed for the Jail and Bail event.

The party takes place on Saturday, August 13 from noon to 4:30 p.m. with many activities taking place – including the Jail and Bail – which sees nominees transported by police car and delivered to “jail” at the Tamarack Centre. You decide on the charges and a judge will set their bail. All funds raised go to local children in medical need.

To nominate a jailbird, call the “snitch line” at 250-919-9639.

The Party in the Parking Lot will also feature live music by Pretty for the People, food trucks, drink gardens, a dunk tank, 50/50 draw, face painting and more.

Made up of present and past RCMP members, staff and friends, Cops for Kids is a charitable foundation committed with the goal of assisting children within the Southeast District who’ve suffered a medical crisis.

The Cops for Kids bike ride typically also takes place around the time of the parking lot party. The Ride is their largest and most formidable fundraiser spanning 1000 kilometres in just 10 days with the goal of raising funds and awareness throughout the area.