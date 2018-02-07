Nominations open for Sustainable Community Builder Award

City hall seeking nominations to recognize sustainability in the community.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Sustainable Community Builder Award.

The Sustainable Community Builder Award is presented to an individual, group, club, agency or society in recognition of outstanding contributions to the social, arts, cultural, economic or environmental sustainability of the City of Cranbrook.

The recipient will be provided $500 to be donated to their charity of choice, thanks to a partnership with the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation (CDCF). The money for the grant comes from the legacy fund left to the CDCF by the Knights of Pythias, Crescent Lodge #33 of Cranbrook.

“This award really celebrates the impact a person or group can have in our community when we give of our time and talents to help others,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “Our city is a better place because of the efforts put forth by all the past award recipients.”

Past winners include: Donna Brady-Fields in 2016; Robert Williams in 2015; Gord Johnston in 2014; the Sam Steele Days Society in 2013; Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary for 2012; the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Society for 2010 and Debbie Sinclair of Big Brothers, Big Sisters for 2009.

Application forms and eligibility criteria are available at City Hall or on the City’s website www.cranbrook.ca.

The deadline for nominations is Friday March 23, 2018.

