Ann and Jim Wavrecan were the 2018 Cranbrook Citizens of the Year. Townsman file

Nominations for 2019 Citizen of the Year open now

It’s that time of year again when the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce has put out the call for nominations for the 2019 Cranbrook Citizen of the year.

“Do you know someone who makes Cranbrook a better place?” the media release from the Chamber asks.

Both the members of the Chamber and the general public at large are called upon to nominate an individual they believe to have made this city a better place to live through their exceptional actions.

The Chamber has carried on this tradition of naming a citizen of the year since 1973 and the award seeks to honour someone who has had a definable impact on Cranbrook, whose deeds will be apparent for years to come.

The 2018 Citizens of the Year were Ann and Jim Wavrecan.

READ MORE: Couple names Cranbrook Citizen of the Year

“It is important that we continue to celebrate those individuals who have committed themselves to making Cranbrook a great place to live, work and play,” said Chamber President Jason Fast. “This is an exceptional award for an extraordinary citizen and the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce is proud to carry on the tradition of honouring our citizens that work towards the betterment of our community.”

READ MORE: Mike Adams named 2017 Citizen of the Year

Nominators are required to send in the name of the nominee accompanied withy supporting documents that summate their range of community contribution, years of active involvement and positions held within organizations that benefit Cranbrook. A minimum of three letters of support are required to accompany the nomination.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Nov. 29. Nominations can be sent to info@cranbrookchamber.com or dropped off at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce at 2279 Cranbrook St. N. or mailed to PO Box 84, Cranbrook, V1C 4H6.

For more information and a list of past recipients of the award visit www.cranbrookchamber.com/events

