No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

Officials say Thursday’s 8.1 magnitude earthquake in the north of New Zealand presents no tsunami risk to B.C.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the seismic event took place in the Kermadec Islands Thursday morning at 11:28 a.m. It was followed by aftershock earthquakes.

As a result, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 1 to 3.3 feet.

“After an earthquake, evaluations are done to produce the most accurate tsunami assessment possible,” EmergencyInfoBC said in a tweet. “This data will inform the final threat level for B.C.”

By 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the provincial emergency response agency confirmed the earthquake posed no tsunami threat to the province.

