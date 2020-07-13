No serious injuries reported after head-on collision near Fort Steele

Traffic was stopped for several hours on Highway 93 while police investigated.

There were no serious injuries as a result of a head-on collision Sunday, July 12, near Fort Steele, RCMP are reporting.

However, traffic was stopped for several hours on Highway 93 just northeast of Cranbrook while police investigated.

Cranbrook RCMP reported in a press release that front line officers responded to the scene about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, where they found two vehicles in the ditch on the northbound side of the highway. One person required extrication from one of the vehicles, while all other occupants were out and walking around.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the southbound grey Chevrolet Malibu allegedly crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming grey Honda Civic. The northbound Honda was reportedly unable to avoid the collision.

Occupants from both the vehicles involved were transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services, for medical treatment of varying degrees of injury. “Thankfully, there were no serious injuries reported,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was provided with a demand and provided breath samples roadside. As a result, he was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP), as well as several violation tickets under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

