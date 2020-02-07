A car crashed through the front of Little Owl Academy in Kelowna on Friday morning (Feb. 7). (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News).

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

A car smashed through the front of a childcare centre in Kelowna Friday morning, however it doesn’t appear there are any injuries.

The car crashed through Little Owl Academy, located on Kane Road in Glemore, around 8:30 a.m.

Fire crews and police are on scene and assessing the situation.

Little Owl Academy will be closed for the rest of the day.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus
Next story
Sutton brothers bring Sacred Sons men’s movement from California to Cranbrook

Just Posted

Mainroad expects 5 to 15 cm of snow in next 24 hours in East Kootenay

Highways contractor Mainroad has advised that they anticipate a fair amount of… Continue reading

Trap vandalism impacting urban deer cull: city report

City says clover traps damaged, game cameras set up to monitor traps were stolen as well

Sutton brothers bring Sacred Sons men’s movement from California to Cranbrook

In April of 2019, Cranbrook tattooist Paul Sutton flew to California for… Continue reading

CCT’s ‘The Fighting Days:’ Find a voice, find freedom

Play opens tonight, Friday, Feb. 7 at the Studio Stage Door

It happened this week in 1913

Pictured above: A Waldo logging crew Compiled by David Humphrey from the… Continue reading

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

B.C. fruit company that developed nonbrowning Arctic apple sells to U.S. firm

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. developed the nonbrowning Arctic apple

Heroes hold flickering candles

Yme Woensdregt Two years ago, on February 14, a gunman opened fire… Continue reading

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

Cat found in 7-Eleven Dumpster in Smithers recovering, after anonymous donation

The Northwest Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid-February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Most Read