An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled to return to court today following a psychiatric exam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled to return to court today following a psychiatric exam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

‘No, no, no:’ Suspect in Alberta doctor’s death won’t have a lawyer in November trial

Deng Mabiour, 54, is also insisting on representing himself on the charge of first-degree murder

A four week jury trial has been scheduled in November for a man accused in the killing of a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta.

Deng Mabiour, 54, is also insisting on representing himself on the charge of first-degree murder. Dr. Walter Reynolds was slain at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer last summer.

Mabiour spoke in court by phone Monday and set the trial for Nov. 22 to Dec. 17.

Mabiour has been urged several times to obtain a lawyer, and Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Belzil repeated the request.

“Sir, I strongly, strongly recommend that you get a lawyer. You’re facing a very, very serious charge here,” Belzil said.

“The penalty is life in prison if you’re convicted. It’s very, very serious.”

But Mabiour insisted he won’t accept the help of a lawyer.

“To have a lawyer represent me? No, no, no, no,” he told the judge.

Court previously ordered a psychiatric exam for Mabiour after a number of bizarre exchanges with the judge, and he was found fit to stand trial.

Mabiour told court Monday he doesn’t trust the governments of Alberta or Canada.

“They ignore my case because I am a Black man and this kind of abuse is very serious abuse. I don’t believe it when the government of Canada says Canada is a leader of human rights.”

The judge asked the Crown prosecutor in the case to request to an avicus or friend of the court be appointed to assist Mabiour, who immediately objected.

“This lawyer would help the court. It’s not your lawyer, OK?” Belzil explained.

“I cannot force you to get a lawyer. So if you want to represent yourself, you may do so. I assure you sir, you will get a fair trial.”

Mabiour earlier pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, as well as to charges of assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Belzil ordered Mabiour to appear in Red Deer court in person on Mar. 22 for a second arraignment.

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died in hospital.

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

READ MORE: Wants to be own lawyer: Trial date to be set for suspect in slaying of Alberta doctor

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Albertacrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend
Next story
Trudeau, U.S. vice-president Kamala Harris talk COVID-19, Buy American and Montreal

Just Posted

The newly formed East Kootenay Female Hockey association hopes to get teams formed by the 2021/22 season. (File Photo)
East Kootenay Female Hockey Association aims to get girls into the game

The association was formed after a growing need for a local program was identified

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

At the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

Pictured is Codie Morigeau, one of two recently appointed directors for the Columbia Basin Trust. Morigeau resides in Cranbrook and grew up in the Ktunaxa Nation community of ʔaq̓am. (Submitted file)
Columbia Basin Trust welcomes new board members

Codie Morigeau and Aimee Watson will join the board

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read