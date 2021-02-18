No new COVID-19 cases reported in Cranbrook, Fernie

Latest BC CDC numbers between Feb. 7-13 show no new cases in southeast corner of BC

There were no COVID-19 cases reported in Cranbrook between Feb. 7-13, as the southeast corner of the province continues to keep pandemic numbers down.

No new cases were reported in Fernie, as the community continues to respond to a COVID-19 cluster that was announced by Interior Health at the end of January. As per the latest update on Feb. 16, two cases remain active and in self-isolation and 95 cases have recovered.

No cases were reported in West Kootenay communities, while one case each was reported in Kimberley, Windermere and Golden.

Revelstoke is the closest area with higher numbers, reporting 22 cases in the local health area.

As of Wed., Feb. 17, there have been a total of 74,710 cases in B.C. since the pandemic was declared. There are 4,150 active cases and 7,238 people under active public health monitoring due to an identified exposure to a known case.