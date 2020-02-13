A sign on the front door at the bank. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

Mounties in northern B.C. have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a robbery that happened at the Scotiabank branch in Kitimat on Wednesday afternoon.

Spokesperson Const. Kurtis Fink said the robber entered the branch at about 2 p.m. on Feb. 12, approached a teller and demanded money, threatening to use a gun. The suspect ran out the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Fink said the man they are looking for is described as 6-feet tall, wearing a black and white panda hoodie with ears on the hood, gloves, jeans and work boots.

READ MORE: Man in Santa hat robs Nanaimo bank

None of the staff or clients were injured in the robbery.

When Black Press Media visited the branch after the robbery the building was locked, the lights off and a notice posted on the door which read: “We advise this branch has just been involved in a robbery/emergency situation. We will be closed until completion of the police investigation.”

If anyone recognizes the person in the photo or has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111 or Crime Stoppers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberykitimat kitamaat

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kitimat RCMP released this image of the robbery suspect. (Image supplied)

Previous story
Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

Just Posted

Expert, city officials talk climate change impacts during public info session

Local residents concerned with climate change and impacts locally and regionally got… Continue reading

Fatality after officer involved shooting in Blairmore

One man was declared deceased after an incident with Blairmore RCMP on February 11

RCMP calls for service steadily increasing

Sgt. Chris Dodds reports quarterly, annual crime stats to Cranbrook city council

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society puts out the call for Summer Sounds performers

The Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) have put out the call… Continue reading

BC Transit, partners developing updated Cranbrook transit plan

B.C. Transit is looking at an updated transit plan for Cranbrook with… Continue reading

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters have been protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Sedins’ jerseys retired as Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

Most Read