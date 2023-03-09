No injuries reported after firefighters extinguish garage fire

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

No injuries were reported following a residential garage fire in Cranbrook Wednesday afternoon.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services received the call at approximately 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of 2nd Ave S.

Using a fire extinguisher, the homeowner was able to slow the growth of the fire until firefighters arrived, who were able to extinguish the flames and prevent further damage.

Emergency Support Services was activated and helped provide the family with a night of safe overnight lodging so firefighters could ensure the home was safe to return.

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
City of Cranbrook has announced that water supply will be shut off for residents at the south end of town on March 14 and 15. Trevor Crawley photo
Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.
Jared Teneese, operations coordinator for Cranbrook History Centre and Ktunaxa First Nation member, stands in front of the exhibit's display of youth poetry and art. (Photo by Gillian Francis/Black Press Media)
