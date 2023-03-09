No injuries reported after firefighters extinguish garage fire

No injuries were reported following a residential garage fire in Cranbrook Wednesday afternoon.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services received the call at approximately 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of 2nd Ave S.

Using a fire extinguisher, the homeowner was able to slow the growth of the fire until firefighters arrived, who were able to extinguish the flames and prevent further damage.

Emergency Support Services was activated and helped provide the family with a night of safe overnight lodging so firefighters could ensure the home was safe to return.