No injuries in house fire near Jaffray

Firefighters respond to fire sparked by a rechargable battery that ignited on Monday night.

No injuries were reported when a rechargable battery malfunctioned and sparked a fire inside a house near Rosen Lake Monday night.

The occupants were home at the time and wer able to escape, as 18 firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.

“The crews did an excellent job of getting on the fire and were able to keep it confined to the one room of origin. The homeowner had closed the door to the room and his quick thinking also made a big difference in the outcome of the call,” says Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Dave Boreen. “Once the fire was out, the crew worked on ventilating the structure to lessen the effects of smoke damage.”

Boreen blamed the cause on a rechargeable battery that ignited while being charged.

“This is a good reminder that although malfunctions like this are rare, it’s important to always take safety precautions when recharging portable devices,” adds Boreen.

Although there was some damage in one bedroom of the home and smoke throughout, the rest of the house was not impacted by the fire.

