An FAA investigator inspects the fuel tank of a small plane made a successful emergency landing on Orange Avenue in Signal Hill, Calif., Monday, April 1, 2019. (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP)

No injuries after plane lands on California street

Nobody hurt when plane lands on Southern California street

Authorities say nobody was hurt when a small plane landed on a street shortly after takeoff from Southern California’s Long Beach Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says Monday that the pilot was the only person on board the Piper PA-28.

Gregor says the plane departed from the airport and landed for unknown reasons on a street about 1 1/2 miles (2.4 kilometres) away.

READ MORE: Authorities kept busy with plane issues, road rage incident at Kelowna airport

Television news helicopters showed the plane upright in lanes surrounded by police and firefighters.

The plane is registered to the Long Beach Flying Club and Flight Academy. A representative didn’t immediately have information about the street landing.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

The FAA will investigate.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man proposes charter bus service fueled by french fry oil
Next story
VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Bruce Cockburn and the Band coming to Cranbrook

The legendary singer-songwriter guitarist hits the Key City Theatre Aug. 8

Warmer weather contributing to increased thefts

Cranbrook RCMP responded to reports of several thefts from residential properties recently… Continue reading

Dynamiters Grizzlies split weekend games

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters and Revelstoke Grizzlies split the opening weekend… Continue reading

Small wildfire reported outside Cranbrook

Fire crews, volunteers knock down estimated seven hectare wildfire near ʔaq̓am community

People’s Party of Canada arrives in Kootenay – Columbia riding

Kootenay – Columbia riding receives approval for a constituency association.

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman killed in hostage-taking as Nona McEwan

Neighbour said ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots rang out during deadly standoff just west of Holland Park

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Sleeveless dresses are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

No civilians injured in incident

Most Read