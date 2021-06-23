No fireworks allowed in Kootenays as new restrictions announced

The Southeast Fire Centre says there is increased fire danger in the region

Keep your fireworks in storage this Canada Day.

The Southeast Fire Centre, which encompasses the entire Kootenays, announced Wednesday that bans on Category 2 and 3 open fires will begin Friday at noon.

The bans include fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or cages, except when used for a campfire. The ban is effective through to Oct. 9.

Campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide are still allowed, as are cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

The centre said the announcement was made as hot temperatures increase the danger of fires in the region. Environment Canada is forecasting highs in 30s throughout the Kootenays for the weekend and into next week.