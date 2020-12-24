(File)

(File)

No criminal charges for southern Alberta police in ‘Star Wars’ storm trooper arrest

Lethbridge police say there will now be a professional misconduct investigation

The force appears to be with police officers in southern Alberta who took a young woman wearing a “Star Wars” storm-trooper costume to the ground last May.

The 19-year-old restaurant employee, who had agreed to wear the white uniform of a Galactic Empire soldier and carry a plastic gun as part of a promotion, ended up with a bloody nose.

The Lethbridge Police Service says an investigation by Medicine Hat Police has determined that no officers will face criminal charges and the finding was reviewed by the Alberta Crown and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Lethbridge police say there will now be a professional misconduct investigation, but won’t say if it will include one or all three of the officers involved.

At the time, police said they responded to a firearms call and the woman had dropped the toy weapon but didn’t get down on the ground when she was asked.

A video shows three armed officers yelling at the woman, who has her hands in the air and kneels then is down on the ground crying.

“The weapon was ultimately confirmed to be a fake firearm and the female subject, who indicated she was an employee promoting a local business, was not charged,” Lethbridge police said in a release Wednesday.

“The female sustained a minor injury.”

At the time, “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in movies and on television, blasted police on Twitter for the takedown.

“Captain’s Log Stardate 49: Sending my contempt this morning to the @lethpolice of Alberta, Canada & @LPSChief1. Rifles drawn for a plastic toy Cosplayer? Didn’t comply right away? Are you blind Chief? Watch the video to see how quickly she complied,” he posted. “This cannot be covered up.”

The Canadian Press

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Grave risk:’ Advocates say inmates should get speedy access to COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

Just Posted

The first Christmas was pretty simple
Woensdregt: The first Christmas was pretty simple

Yme Woensdregt I saw a meme on Facebook this season which says,… Continue reading

1913
It happened this week in 1913

Dec. 20 - 26: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

(Black Press file)
49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

Cranbrook RCMP are currently looking for a vehicle that was involved in a theft of ATM from a local business.
Cranbrook RCMP looking for vehicle involved with ATM theft

Cranbrook RCMP are currently looking for a vehicle that was involved in… Continue reading

MP for Kootenay-Columbia Rob Morrison looks back on 2020. (Submitted)
MP for Kootenay-Columbia looks back on 2020

Rob Morrison is a member of the Conservative Party

A person walks past a COVID-19 restrictions sign during in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ontario is reporting a new daily record for COVID-19 infections as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges this Christmas won’t be the one Canadians had hoped for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
VIDEO: Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message after tumultuous year

Pandemic means families aren’t supposed to gather the way they normally would for Christmas

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

COVID-19 cases broken down by local health area for Dec. 13-19, 2020. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Isolated areas offer greater difficulty for public health

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Alexei Navalny said he prank called some of his alleged poisoners.(AP: Pavel Golovkin)
Underpants, Beards and Consonants

Gwynne Dyer on Navalny’s poisoned underwear, new beard science, and ways of speaking to help prevent Covid

1913
Hugs & Slugs: Merry Christmas to all our readers and contributors

Hugs: A big hug to Dave Humphrey for his weekly “It happened… Continue reading

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

Most Read