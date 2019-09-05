No children injured in accident involving school bus near Hosmer

Transport truck rear-ended stopped motorhome, which collided with the stopped school bus ahead of it

A serious collision Thursday on Highway 3 near Hosmer, involving a semi, a motorhome and school bus, left the driver of the motorhome with serious injuries, but no injuries to the children on the bus.

RCMP reported that just before 3 pm Thursday, a school bus had stopped on the highway and a motorhome stopped behind the bus. A transport truck travelling the same direction as the bus and motorhome failed to stop and rear-ended the motorhome which then collided with the school bus ahead of it.

“At this time, there are no known injuries to anyone on the school bus, which reportedly had only two children on board. The driver of the motorhome sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital,” wrote Cpl Mike Halscov of the RCMP in a press release.

Cpl. Halsov added that information as of late Thursday afternoon, information was preliminary and subject to change

Highway 3 was closed after the accident as Elk Valley RCMP, East Kootenay Traffic Services, Commercial Vehicle Inspectors and the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service investigated the collision.

Motorists can monitor DriveBC.ca for updates regarding the road closure.