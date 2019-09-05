No children injured in accident involving school bus near Hosmer

Transport truck rear-ended stopped motorhome, which collided with the stopped school bus ahead of it

A serious collision Thursday on Highway 3 near Hosmer, involving a semi, a motorhome and school bus, left the driver of the motorhome with serious injuries, but no injuries to the children on the bus.

RCMP reported that just before 3 pm Thursday, a school bus had stopped on the highway and a motorhome stopped behind the bus. A transport truck travelling the same direction as the bus and motorhome failed to stop and rear-ended the motorhome which then collided with the school bus ahead of it.

“At this time, there are no known injuries to anyone on the school bus, which reportedly had only two children on board. The driver of the motorhome sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital,” wrote Cpl Mike Halscov of the RCMP in a press release.

Cpl. Halsov added that information as of late Thursday afternoon, information was preliminary and subject to change

Highway 3 was closed after the accident as Elk Valley RCMP, East Kootenay Traffic Services, Commercial Vehicle Inspectors and the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service investigated the collision.

Motorists can monitor DriveBC.ca for updates regarding the road closure.

Previous story
Kicking Horse widening budget up $151 million as bidders invited

Just Posted

No children injured in accident involving school bus near Hosmer

Transport truck rear-ended stopped motorhome, which collided with the stopped school bus ahead of it

Kicking Horse widening budget up $151 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

Kimberley high school bans use of cell phones during class time

Students are expected to keep their cell phones in their lockers aside from breaks and lunch

Sd5 announces new principals, vice principal in three Cranbrook schools

A new school season has begun and here in School District 5,… Continue reading

Union says no further Kootenay Lake ferry shut downs planned for now

Workers are currently negotiating for a new contract

‘Please pray for our Bahamasland,’ Canadian victim wrote before Dorian hit

Windsor, Ont., native was one of at least 20 people killed during the hurricane

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

Most Read