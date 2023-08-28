The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country continues to burn into Tuesday, Aug. 22, remaining at 360 hectares. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country continues to burn into Tuesday, Aug. 22, remaining at 360 hectares. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

No change seen in Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country

The fire remains held at 360 hectares

Update: 8:25 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has remapped the Clarke Creek wildfire, which is now estimated at 360 hectares.

Original

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country is being held at 370 hectares according to the latest update from the BC Wildfire Service.

Firefighters are demobilizing structural protection equipment on buildings on the east side of the Grouse Complex, which includes Clarke Creek fire and Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna.

Several properties remain on evacuation alert and can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre Operations (EOC) website.

The public is reminded to be cautious and aware of active wildfires, which could experience aggressive fire behaviour and to never enter an area where an active wildfire is burning.

The EOC will hold a regional wildfire update at 10 a.m.

