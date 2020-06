B.C. recorded nine new positive tests for COVID-19 up to June 9, with no new community outbreaks or additional cases in health care facilities.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that while B.C.’s coronavirus cases remain low, the global situation is not as good as infection spreads in countries such as Brazil. Henry participated in a World Health Organization conference call that noted the highest daily total around the world, more than 136,000 cases.

more to come…

Coronavirus