The Village of Salmo says nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday morning. File photo

The Village of Salmo says nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday morning. File photo

Nine cases of COVID-19 in Salmo

The Village of Salmo office, library and youth centre are closed

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Salmo, according to a statement released Monday by the village.

The statement did not say who had tested positive or if there was a location-specific outbreak. On Saturday, one positive case was made public by Salmo Community Services.

Executive director Maureen Berk declined to say if there had been more positive cases among Salmo Community Services staff when contacted Monday by the Nelson Star.

The Village of Salmo statement meanwhile said its staff had tested negative, but that its office would be closed to appointments for two weeks.

Salmo Valley Public Library, the Thrift Store and Salmo Valley Youth and Community Centre are also closed.

Salmo Elementary School and Salmo Secondary, however, remain open.

Through Sept. 30, only 10 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed within the Nelson Health Area, which includes Nelson, Salmo and Kaslo.

But on Monday, Interior Health announced 53 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

Poppy file photo.
MP Morrison criticizes Whole Foods initial poppy ban

An organic grocery store chain has retreated from a ban on poppies… Continue reading

The Cranbrook Bucks pulled off a 4-1 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters in their first home as captain Briggs Gammill and Dane Dowiak led the way with a pair of goals apiece, Friday, Nov. 6, at Western Financial Place. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks
Smoke Eaters take 3-2 Kootenay Cup lead over Bucks with OT win

Cody Schiavon scores overtime winner to lift Trail Smoke Eaters to 6-5 victory over Cranbrook Bucks.

Cranbrook city hall.
City of Cranbrook announces resignation of senior manager

Chris New has spent 12 years with the city, seven of them as a senior director within the administration

The RDEK endorsed a proposed boundary extension from the City of Cranbrook that would include three parcels of land at the south end of the city.
RDEK endorses proposed City of Cranbrook boundary extension

The Regional District of East Kootenay endorsed a proposed boundary extension south… Continue reading

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

The Village of Salmo says nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday morning. File photo
Nine cases of COVID-19 in Salmo

The Village of Salmo office, library and youth centre are closed

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

Most Read