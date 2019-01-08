(Black Press Media files)

Nexus applications on hold amid U.S. government shutdown: CBSA

Canadian agency says customers may have to re-apply after the shutdown is over

Hoping to get a Nexus card sometime soon? You better hope the U.S. government gets back up and running fast.

The Canada Border Service Agency reminded Nexus applicants this week they’ll have to reschedule appointments with U.S. Customs and Border Protection once the shutdown has ended.

READ MORE: Trump, Democrats ramp up pressure as U.S. shutdown hits 3rd week

READ MORE: Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The shutdown, which began around three weeks ago, has all non-essential federal workers furloughed and sitting at home.

The U.S. workers who process Nexus applications are deemed non-essential, which means any appointments to see them are cancelled.

According to the CBSA, Nexus enrolment centres are open across Canada, and select locations are completing the Canadian portion of the process for customers who already had appointments.

