New Year Festivities Tame for Cranbrook RCMP

Local New Year celebrations were relatively uneventful for the Cranbrook RCMP, Acting Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Dodds said Wednesday.

Police officers responded to a number of minor calls throughout the evening and into the early morning but no major incidents were reported.

One impaired driver was taken off the road after police checked hundreds of vehicles in many roving impaired driving check stops.

“Most citizens ringing in 2019 made smart choices by arranging designated drivers and utilizing local taxi companies to get home safe,” Sgt. Dodds said. “The Cranbrook RCMP wishes all a safe, happy and healthy 2019.”