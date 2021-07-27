New six-storey apartment proposal passes first reading

Cranbrook city council approved first reading of a planning amendment for a proposed six storey apartment building on an empty piece of land near the Save-On-Foods shopping complex.

Council passed the first reading during a meeting last week, which is part of an application that proposes a 71-unit apartment building at 1716 – 4th Street North, a 1.5 acre property that is currently vacant.

“We are excited to introduce a new rental option to this vibrant area of the city,” reads a letter in the application from West Urban Developments Ltd. “The development is committed to offer a long term, purpose-built rental solution to Cranbrook residents who desire a housing option in the downtown core.”

The building is proposed as a multi-family residential development with one- and two-bedroom market rental units.

Should council approve the Official Community Plan (OCP) amendment to a high density designation, that will open the process to amending the zoning designation as well.

According to a staff report, if the zoning application is successful, the applicant will require a development variance for reduced parking.