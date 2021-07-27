New apartment proposal passes first reading at city council meeting. Photo submitted.

New six-storey apartment proposal passes first reading

Cranbrook city council approved first reading of a planning amendment for a proposed six storey apartment building on an empty piece of land near the Save-On-Foods shopping complex.

Council passed the first reading during a meeting last week, which is part of an application that proposes a 71-unit apartment building at 1716 – 4th Street North, a 1.5 acre property that is currently vacant.

“We are excited to introduce a new rental option to this vibrant area of the city,” reads a letter in the application from West Urban Developments Ltd. “The development is committed to offer a long term, purpose-built rental solution to Cranbrook residents who desire a housing option in the downtown core.”

The building is proposed as a multi-family residential development with one- and two-bedroom market rental units.

Should council approve the Official Community Plan (OCP) amendment to a high density designation, that will open the process to amending the zoning designation as well.

According to a staff report, if the zoning application is successful, the applicant will require a development variance for reduced parking.

Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nation condemns cutting of trees by Fairy Creek protesters
Next story
Kelowna cop who sexually harassed women involved in his cases avoids jail time

Just Posted

New apartment proposal passes first reading at city council meeting. Photo submitted.
New six-storey apartment proposal passes first reading

The Bill Nye Mountain fire is still listed as active. Corey Bullock file The Bill Nye Mountain fire is still listed as active. Corey Bullock file
Evacuation order lifted for two properties on Lakit Creek FSR

(File photo)
City moves to Phase 2 of watering restrictions

Stumped by Steve Milroy is one of many pieces that can be seen on the Castlegar Sculpturewalk, which is venue No. 11 of the Columbia Basin Culture Tour that is taking place Aug. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Photo by D. Gluns)
Combine a road trip with art in the upcoming Columbia Basin Culture Tour