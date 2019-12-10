New seniors care facility opens in Cranbrook

A new seniors care facility in Cranbrook has opened 36 long-term care units at Kootenay Street Village this week, with more independent living units on the way in the coming months.

The first residents began to move into their new homes this week at the facility, which is owned and operated by Golden Life Management in partnership with Interior Health and Columbia Basin Trust.

“Today’s announcement showcases our excellent teamwork with Interior Health and Golden Life Management in working together to help open up new spaces for long-term care for seniors in the Cranbrook community and area,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “It is our goal and purpose to help make the transition to long-term care accessible and comfortable for seniors and their families who are taking the next step in the journey of their lives.”

The 36 care units include 30 publicly funded long-term care units and six private, flexible care units, according to Interior Health.

“Interior Health is committed to expanding care options for seniors,” said Doug Cochrane, Interior Health Board Chair. “This important project will provide a safe, comfortable and home-like environment for people to live with dignity, and will provide seniors in the area with more housing options to better meet their needs.”

In addition to 36 units of long-term care, Kootenay Street Village is currently on track to complete an additional 61 units of independent living suites scheduled to open next spring, while a third phase of the project will be announced in the near future.

“Our goal is to have Kootenay Street Village become a wellness hub for seniors’ health,” said Celeste Mullin, Vice President of Golden Life Management. “We focused on aligning our care and hospitality services with the needs of the greater community to support seniors both within and outside our Village walls.”

“Creative design elements such as an on-site doctor’s office, flexible rehabilitation and respite suites, educational spaces and even a fully licensed pub, will increase opportunities for community integration and improve professional health care collaboration resulting in better resident outcomes and quality of life,” Mullin said.

Of the 61 independent living suites, a minimum of 20 and up to 24 will be subsidized by the Columbia Basin Trust for seniors with low income.

“The Trust’s priority is to help ensure residents have access to housing that meets their needs,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and CEO. “We are excited to be part of this Village as an investor and through supporting subsidized housing for low-income seniors.”

Katrine Conroy, the Minister responsible for the Columbia Basin Trust, lauded the partnerships involved with Golden Life Management at Kootenay Street Village.

“I’m very happy to see residents in the Cranbrook area benefit from this new facility,” Conroy said. “I am also very proud of the work that the Trust is doing to support communities in the Basin. These are important steps to make sure people entering long-term care have excellent amenities, and can enjoy home-like settings and fun activities like going to the pub or bistro, while staying safe in care.”

During the planning and design phase of Kootenay Street Village, Golden Life Management created an advisory team made up of occupational and physical therapists, family physicians and front line staff to help streamline collaboration of the project deliverables and outcomes.

“We feel we’ve assembled some of the most compassionate and practical senior-care wisdom there is,” Mullin said. “Our robust recruitment efforts have resulted in Kootenay Street Village being fully staffed with a compassionate, kind and dedicated team that is excited to deliver the highest quality of care and hospitality services. We are proud and excited to open our doors to the community.”

Golden Life Management also operates Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook, which offers seniors 222 total units, including 100 publicly funded and two private-pay long-term care units, 28 assisted living suites and 92 independent living suites.

According to an Interior Health press release, the provincial government is investing $1 billion over the next three years to improve care for seniors, which include primary care, home health, long term care and assisted living. The provincial government is also investing $240 million over three years to increase staffing levels in long-term care homes, with the goal of achieving 3.36 direct care hours per resident day.



