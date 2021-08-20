New restrictions force postponement of Summer Sounds concert series

The final two shows of FPPAS’s Summer Sounds, Aug. 21 and 28, have been postponed, and possibly the Peak Music Festival as well.

Public health orders that have been in place in the Central Okanagan since July have now been expanded to the entire Interior Health region.

And that means the live music gatherings that have been taking place in Rotary Park in Cranbrook over the past summer have been postponed until further notice.

The final two shows of Fisher Peak Performing Artist Society’s Summer Sounds concert series have been postponed, and possibly the two-day Peak Music Festival, set for September 10 and 11, as well.

“As of now, the Summer Sounds shows that were scheduled for August 21 and 28 are postponed until the FPPAS organizing committee can discuss other options,” said Barry Coulter, member of the FPPAS board of directors.

“We’ve had a month of fantastic local live music down in Rotary, with crowds turning out in the hundreds. Performers, organizers and attendees have been very careful under the circumstances, but the new restrictions have come down, and so Summer Sounds is postponed until further notice.”

The bands Tall Timbers and Pretty For The People were to perform at Rotary Park on August 21.

The status of the Peak Music Festival is also uncertain at this time.

As of Aug. 23 at 8 a.m., indoor personal gatherings will be limited to one other household, or five guests, and organized indoor events will have a 50 person limit and must have a COVID-19 safety plan in place. A safety plan is also required for outdoor events, which will be capped at 100 people.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also recommends travellers avoid B.C.’s Interior, regardless of their vaccination status, due to ongoing transmission.