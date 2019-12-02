New recycling depot to open at the Cranbrook Transfer Station

New recycling options are set to be available through a Recycle BC Depot that will open up in just over a week at the Cranbrook Transfer Station.

The new depot will allow for additional recycling options such as styrofoam, #7 plastics, milk cartons, tetra containers for soup and milk substitutes, zippered bags like Ziplocs and pet food bags, aresol cans and more.

“This will be our third Recycle BC Depot to open at our facilities and we are excited to provide residents with an opportunity to easily recycle so many more items than are accepted in the yellow bin system,” said Rob Gay, the RDEK Board Chair.

The Cranbrook Transfer Station will be closed on Dec. 9 to set up the new Recycle BC depot, which will open the next day.

“We will have the Depot open at 8:30am on December 10th and will have staff on hand to help provide information and tips to residents as they adjust to the new system on the site,” said Kevin Paterson, the RDEK Environmental Services Manager.

The Recycle BC depot will accept 76 additional items beyond what is allowed through the Yellow Bin program, which is a separately funded program through taxation. By contrast, Recycle BC will pay the RDEK per tone of recyclable material collected.

“So, not only are residents able to recycle more, the more recycling we can direct into the Recycle BC Depots, the more taxpayer dollars will be saved,” said Paterson.

The Yellow Bin program will remain in place, but will only accept paper, cardboard, tin/aluminum cans, grocery/shopping bags and plastics #1-#6.

“It is very important to understand that this is a new option and a totally separate program from the yellow bin system. People will have to use the Recycle BC Depot if they want to access these new recycling opportunities as we do not have access to the same markets through our yellow bin system,” said Paterson.

The Cranbrook Transfer Station is also home to a regional Household Hazardous Waste Depot, which accepts items such as oil and antifreeze to mercury and old household cleaners.

“We have heard from residents there is a desire to have more opportunities, and we are excited that the Cranbrook Transfer Station is not only going to be able to accept more recyclables, but will become more of a ‘one-stop’ destination for recycling, garbage and household hazardous waste disposal,” said Paterson.

The RDEK has Recycle BC Depots at the Kimberley Transfer Station and Columbia Valley Landfill and is aiming to open depots in the Elk Valley in early 2020.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

