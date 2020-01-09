New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

The B.C. government has unveiled a number of changes to income and disability assistance, in efforts to reduce barriers for those needing to access the programs.

The changes, which came into effect on Jan. 1, include no longer requiring seniors who receive welfare assistance to use Canada Pension Plan retirement benefits if they are younger than 65 years old.

The definition of what it means to be a spouse has also been amended, by increasing the amount of time two people can live together before their individual assistance is reduced to the lower partner’s rate, as well as allowing two people who have separated but are not yet legally divorced to access individual assistance.

The government has also introduced a pet damage deposit fund to help people find and maintain affordable housing.

Those needing assistance will also no longer be required to prove they have been financially independent for at least two consecutive years prior to applying for help.

Adrienne Montani, provincial coordinator of First Call BC, said in a statement that this particular change will help youth aging out of the foster care system.

ALSO READ: Province promises July policy changes to help break cycle of poverty in B.C.

“It is equally important for other youth who do not have family support during this important time in their transition to adulthood,” Montani said.

The changes are part of the B.C.’s poverty reduction strategy, which carries the goal of reducing child poverty rates in half by 2024.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: At least 13 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash
Next story
Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Just Posted

City’s financial plan moves closer to adoption

Cranbrook’s five-year financial plan moved closer to adoption following three readings by… Continue reading

Calendar Club of Canada donates teddy bears to Victim Services

Submitted The local Calendar Club has donated a large quantity of Teddy… Continue reading

handyDART transit services expanded in Cranbrook

BC Transit and the City of Cranbrook have announced an expansion of… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP seeking information after early morning altercation

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for assistance after a person was injured and… Continue reading

Cranbrook construction values continue to rise

Construction values topped $46.7 million in 2019, an increase of $3 million… Continue reading

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

UPDATE: At least 13 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

38 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Most Read