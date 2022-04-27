New off-leash dog park now open at Moir Park in Cranbrook

The fenced-in dog park allows dogs to socialize off-leash in a safe area

The new off-leash, fenced-in dog park is officially open at Moir Park in Cranbrook. The City of Cranbrook held an opening ceremony at the park on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo (left to right): Justin Keeler & Ty Kreutzer of Kootenay Canine Adventures; Paul Heywood, Manager Building and Bylaw Services; Mayor Lee Pratt; Councillor Wayne Price with Manny; Tony Hetu, Deputy Director of Public Works and Stacy Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

A new off-leash dog park is now open at Moir Park in Cranbrook.

The City of Cranbrook held a grand opening commemorative ceremony on Wednesday, April 27, with City staff and politicians present. Also present were Ty Kreutzer and Justin Keeler, owners of Kootenay Canine Adventures, who take care of the doggie bag stations that are available at the off-leash parks in Cranbrook.

The park is open and available to dogs and their owners.

Ongoing issues with animals using sports fields around the City is behind the addition of the Moir Park location to the available spaces where owners can let their dogs run free in a safe environment, the City said.

The new off-leash, fenced-in dog park is officially open at Moir Park in Cranbrook. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

There are a few rules that dogs and their owners are asked to follow.

No animals other than dogs are allowed, and all dogs must have their current vaccinations and be at least four months old.

Dogs must remain on a leash until they are inside the designated, fenced-in off-leash area. Owners are asked to stay with their dogs in the off-leash area and keep a leash on hand. All dogs must wear a collar and valid license tag.

The new off-leash, fenced-in dog park is officially open at Moir Park in Cranbrook. There are rules that humans and dogs are asked to follow, which are posted at the entrance of the park. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

The facility operates on a use-at-your-own-risk policy. As per the City’s rules, dog owners are financially and legally responsible for the actions and behaviours of their dog(s) at all times. Those entering assume all risk and liability associated with injury.

A full list of rules for humans and dogs is posted on the outside of the entrance of the dog park.

This is the second official off-leash dog park in Cranbrook, with the first being the Muriel Baxter park located at 20 Ave S and 2 St South. Both parks are city-funded.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

The new off-leash, fenced-in dog park is officially open at Moir Park in Cranbrook. The City of Cranbrook held an opening ceremony at the park on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo (left to right): Mayor Lee Pratt; Councillor Wayne Price with Manny; Tony Hetu, Deputy Director of Public Works and Stacy Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture.(Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)