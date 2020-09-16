New Jaws of Life coming to South Country emergency responders

TC Energy grant will go towards the purchase of a vital piece of emergency equipment

A vital new piece of equipment is coming to emergency responders in the South Country.

Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service will soon receive a new Jaws of Life apparatus thanks to a $10,500 grant from TC Energy.

“We can’t thank TC Energy enough for their grant,” says Dave Boreen, the Chief of the Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service. “In small, rural communities having access to life-saving equipment is critical, but raising funds can be challenging due to our sparse population. Receiving this grant allows us to upgrade our equipment and add a vital tool to our arsenal.”

TC Energy, formerly TransCanada Corporation, is currently planning to expand its pipeline network in the East Kootenay region over the coming years.

The grant comes from the company’s Build Strong program, and the new Jaws of Life will be available by the end of the month. It replaces an existing Combi-Tool, a cutter/spreader that is nine years past industry practice, is damaged and in need of significant repair.

“The Jaws of Life will provide our firefighters with a safer, more efficient tool to provide rescue services to those in need when every second counts,” said Boreen.

