New Interior Health clinics boost COVID-19 vaccination for kids

Interior Health is adding new evening and weekend vaccine clinics to provide easy access for parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Vaccines for children are safe and effective and I encourage all families to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. Carol Fenton, medical health officer with Interior Health. “Our vaccine rates for children are lower than we’d like to see in some areas. Getting vaccinated now will help protect your children throughout summer activities.”

Parents and/or guardians can book an appointment for children aged 5-11 by registering online at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1-833-838-2323. Once registered, an invitation to book an appointment will be sent.

The new evening and weekend clinics are:

Penticton

Age 5-11 only – Penticton Health Centre

Wednesday, June 22: 2:50 p.m. – 6:20 p.m.

Revelstoke

All ages – Queen Victoria Hospital

Saturday, June 25: 9:10 a.m. – 4:10 p.m.

Nelson

Age 5-11 only – Nelson Health Centre

Monday, June 27: 3:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, July 4: 3:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Vernon

Age 5-11 only – Vernon Health Unit

Thursday, June 30: 3 p.m. – 5:50 p.m.

Thursday, July 7: 3 p.m. – 5:50 p.m.

In addition to these clinics, Interior Health has ongoing vaccine clinics in communities throughout the region. Dates and locations for clinics for 5-11 year olds are available online and pharmacies have appointments for people 12 and older. When booking an appointment, people will be able to choose from a list of locations with available appointments.

People 12 and older can book an appointment for their first, second and booster dose at a clinic near them. Booster doses are available once it has been six months after the second dose and people will be invited to book their appointment. Second booster doses are available for people who are 70+ or Indigenous people 55+ and they will be invited to book an appointment after it has been six months since their first booster dose.

For more information about COVID-19, such as immunization, where to find rapid antigen tests, and information for visitors to a health-care facility or long-term care, visit: interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/disease-outbreaks/covid-19.

