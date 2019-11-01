New Hwy 3 passing lane proposed in Jaffray

Public invited to an open house on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Jaffray Community Centre

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is proposing the construction of a new passing lane on Hwy 3 in Jaffray, and has invited the public to have their say in an upcoming open house.

The newly proposed 2.5 kilometre, westbound passing lane is designed to provide drivers with additional safe passing opportunities, and improve traffic flow and capacity through the area.

“This corridor is a vital route for people, goods and services and provides access to many communities in southern British Columbia,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Westbound traffic leaving Jaffray regularly gets backed up, so adding a long passing lane will make it safer and easier for people to pass slower moving vehicles in the area,” she said.

The Ministry said in a release on November 1 that public input is an important element at this stage of the project. They extended an invite to both the people and the media to attend the open house on Wednesday, November 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Jaffray Community Centre.

The Ministry further explained that once public engagement is complete and the design is finalized, the project will be tendered early in 2020. Construction on the 2.5 kilometre passing lane is expected to begin next spring and finish in late 2020.


