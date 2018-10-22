New faces will be at the RDEK board table

New mayors, elctoral area directors will be represented in the RDEK for the next four years

The Regional District of East Kootenay will have a few new faces around the board table at the next monthly meeting.

Susan Clovechok won the election for electoral Area F with 405 votes, replacing Wendy Booth who served in the role for over a decade, while a few new mayors elected out of regional municipalities will also be present for the next four years.

Incumbents Rob Gay (Area C), Mike Sosnowski (Area A) and Stan Doehle (Area B) were all acclaimed, while incumbents Jane Walter (Area E) and Gerry Wilkie (Area G) won re-election.

Wilkie won his election with 218 votes while Walter won with 224.

The mayors of respective cities serve on the RDEK board save for Cranbrook, which get two directors in Lee Pratt and Councillor Wes Graham.

Given the election results, the RDEK board should be represented by:

• Ange Qualizza, elected Mayor of Fernie, defeating incumbent Mary Giuliano.

• Mike Sosnowski, acclaimed director for Area A.

• Lee Pratt, acclaimed mayor of Cranbrook.

• Jane Walter, re-elected Area E director

• Clara Reinhardt, acclaimed mayor of Radium Hot Springs.

• Allen Miller, newly elected mayor of Invermere, replacing Gerry Taft, who successfully ran for a council seat.

• Karl Sterzer, newly elected mayor of Canal Flats who replaced Ute Juras.

• Susan Clovechok, newly elected board director for Area F, replacing Wendy Booth.

• Gerry Wilkie, re-elected Area G director.

• Don McCormick, re-elected Mayor of Kimberley

• Stan Doehle, acclaimed Area B director.

• Wes Graham, Cranbrook city councillor re-elected to another four-year municipal term.

• David Wilks, elected Mayor of Sparwood, as outgoing mayor Cal McDougall retired.

• Dean McKerracher, acclaimed Mayor of Elkford.

Individual municipalities have the discretion to appiont the mayor or a city councillor to the regional board table.

The next meeting will be in Cranbrook on Nov. 9 inside the RDEK boardroom.