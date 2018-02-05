New Dawn named as title sponsor for indoor sports facility

Fundraising for a new indoor sports facility in Cranbrook has been going extremely well, especially after receiving a $130,000 donation from the RDEK last month. In terms of community support, the only thing truly missing was a title sponsor, and now they have found one in New Dawn Developments.

“One thing that was missing was the title sponsorship, so somebody who is really stepping up and putting their name on the project in that sense,” said Mike Robinson, who is heading up the project.

New Dawn president Chad Jensen said that the business is entering their fortieth year of operations this year and they have been looking for a project to assist to celebrate their anniversary.

“This fit well,” Jensen said. “It’s a big piece in the community that’s missing for winter sports. The Cranbrook Kimberley Development Initiative continues to gain momentum trying to attract businesses to move to the area, this project is a piece that New Dawn feels is missing for people and companies that want to move here or relocate here.”

With this monumental announcement, coupled with the RDEK donation and overwhelming support from the community, the project has exceeded 80 per cent of their target for community funds, and now they will be seeking the remainder of the needed money through grants.

“We’re actually, on what we would have said was the best case scenario timeline,” said Robinson. “The fundraising has been so successful. New Dawn and RDEK pushed it over the top, City continues to support it.”

With such forward momentum, the project could well be under construction by the summer of this year, Robinson added, and so indoor soccer, baseball, lacrosse and numerous other sports and activities could have a home in Cranbrook as soon as winter of this year.

The up to date donor list is as follows:

Title Sponsor:

New Dawn Developments

Platinum ($10,000 or greater)

• Rob, Jess, Brooke, Reese, and Josie Niedermayer

• Lotic Environmental Ltd

• Chong and Shilhan family

• Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA)

• McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd.

• Regional District of East Kootenay

• Salvador Ready Mix Concrete LP

• Fabrite Services/FR Rentals

Gold ($5,000 or greater)

• North Star GM

• Re/Max Blue Sky Realty

• Anonymous

• Anonymous

Silver ($2,500 or greater)

• MacDonald Hydrology Limited

• Spring Honda

• Ken Stroud

• Capital Tire

• Dr Jason and Christia Martens

• Rella, Paolini, and Rogers

Bronze ($1,000 or greater)

• Ladies Auxiliary of Branch 24

• O’Kane Consultants

• Bridge Interiors

• The Cain Family

• VAST Resource Solutions Ltd.

• Artech Consulting Ltd.

Tin ($1-1000)

• Debra Parker & Kambi Heywood – DLC Canadian Mortgage Experts