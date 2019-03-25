New college office to foster connections with students, alumni

COTR hires Graham Knipfel to serve as director of newly-created Donor and Alumni Engagement office

A new role has opened up at the College of the Rockies designed to connect and engage with students, alumni and donors.

Graham Knipfel, a COTR alum who has spent the last dozen years in the not-for-profit sector, will head up the newly created Donor and Aumni Engagement Office as the inaugural director.

He returns home to Cranbrook after serving as Acting Director, Camosun International at Camuson College, but has focused on fundraising, building partnerships and regoinal and international development throughout his career. He previously worked for the College of the Rockies, where he served as Manager, International Projects and Partnerships.

“After spending a great deal of the past decade developing business and managing projects in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, I am thrilled to toss my suitcase away and relocate my young family to the East Kootenay – which is quite honestly the most incredible place on the planet,” said Knipfel. “I am excited to return to College of the Rockies and to launch this new office that will foster community engagement and link investment to students. I look forward to re-joining an outstanding team committed to enriching communities through the power of education.”

Pat Bowron, Vice President, Partnership and Advancement, says the new office is an investment that will work with internal and external communities and is integral to the future of the college.

“We’re pleased to launch this exciting new role, which aims to develop long-term sustainable community and industry partnerships, resource development initiatives, and fundraising,” said Bowron. “Graham brings unique experience to this new role, having spent over a decade working collaboratively in the college sector to build meaningful relationships locally, provincially, nationally, and internationally.”

Knipfel began his new role at College of the Rockies last week.

To learn more about the College’s new donor and alumni engagement activities, email gknipfel@cotr.bc.ca.

