New city role to foster business development

A new position within city hall hopes to encourage and develop business opportunities locally and regionally.

Darren Brewer has been hired and tasked with the role of Business Development Coordinator and will work to promote assets such as the Tembec lands industrial area and work with strategic organizations and regional stakeholders.

Brewer will report to the Office of Innovation and Collaboration and work closely with other areas at city hall such as Planning and Development, Communications, Public Works, and Information Technology.

“We look forward to Darren’s bright energetic look on things, and are anxious to have him network and explore ideas with our various partners including the Chamber of Commerce, Cranbrook Tourism, the Regional District of East Kootenay, Columbia Basin Trust, City of Kimberley, and numerous others,” reads a statement from Ron Fraser, Director of the Office of Innovation and Collaboration.

Brewer hails from England, but grew up in Toronto and pursued a career in IT in the late 1990s. His education background includes a Business Marketing Diploma from Gregorian College and has worked in marketing and high tech industries.

Part of his career experience includes working with office technology, legal e-discovery services, mobile satellite communicatoins and marine accessories. He also had a stint managing sales and operations for a Calgary event venue and more recently, was the Business Development Manager for a Cranbrook-area developer.

Outside of work, Brewer can be found spending time with his son, Ollie, and their golden retriever, Shankly. He is active in hockey, fishing and soccer, being a former player for the Barry City FC in the Ontario Soccer League.