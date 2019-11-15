New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Quebec’s Health Department is confirming the province’s third case of severe lung illness related to vaping.

Department spokeswoman Noemie Vanheuverzwijn said today the latest case was reported in Quebec’s Outaouais region, adding that Health Canada has been notified.

She says the person who fell ill consumed a legal nicotine vaping product, as did the two other Quebecers, both from Montreal, who developed severe lung illness related to vaping.

As of Nov. 12, federal health authorities reported an additional five probable cases of severe lung illness related to vaping in the country — two in New Brunswick and three in B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

A spokesman for Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann says the minister is following the situation closely and is considering tightening the rules around vaping products.

McCann’s office says authorities are working on a protocol for reporting cases of pulmonary disease related to vaping.

READ MORE: Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Focus on issues rather than age and gender, says new Nunavut MP

Just Posted

Max’s Place celebrates 25 years in business

On Friday, Nov. 15 Max’s Place, a beloved Cranbrook bakery and coffee… Continue reading

Family of man missing for three years issues plea for information

Daniel Curtis Ladd was last seen leaving his home in Cranbrook in August 2016

It happened this week in 1912

Nov. 10 - 16: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

The journey to the 2020 BC Performing Arts Festival

An Interview with Tim Plait : This is the first in a series of features on the 2020 Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival, which Cranbrook is hosting

Summer Blackmore wins RBC Future Olympian funding

Cranbrook’s Blackmore was one of just thirty athletes at the final, from a variety of sports, to earn funding.

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Community Foundation, RBC support local youth

Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies and RBC Foundation Award $28,000 to Youth-Led Projects

Freedom of speech and its consequences

The United States Congress has embarked on the process to impeach President… Continue reading

‘The unexamined life,’ and other subversive ideas

Yme Woensdregt People today consider Socrates to be one of the world’s… Continue reading

Fragmentation: The Tribalisation of Politics

Gwynne Dyer ‘Homo economicus’ is dead. Long live ‘homo tribuarius’! That’s not… Continue reading

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Most Read