New bylaw dispute system coming to Cranbrook April 1

Starting on April 1, if you receive a bylaw ticket there are two options: pay the ticket or dispute it

The City of Cranbrook will now be able to manage minor bylaw disputes, rather than going through the provincial court system, with the addition of the new Bylaw Notice Dispute Adjudication System launching April 1.

The Ministry of the Attorney General’s Office appoints private adjudicators to hear bylaw disputes at the local level through this process, the City explained in a press release. Things like parking tickets and animal control complaints will now take up less time in the provincial system.

“The creation of this new bylaw notice and adjudication system was a key goal of this Council found in our current strategic plan. I am very pleased to see this system coming online, and I want to thank City staff for all their hard work bringing this forward,” said Mayor Lee Pratt.

Molly van Leusden, Coordinator with Engineering and Development services, adds that “locally managed bylaw enforcement for minor contraventions will be cost-effective and efficient, while providing more timely personalized services to the community.”

The City allows for 14 calendar days to dispute. There are details on the back of each ticket as to proceed with either option.

Bylaw notices can be paid in-person with debit, cash or credit card at City Hall or Engineering and Development Services, which is located in the back of the Cranbrook Public Library. There is also the option to pay online through the City’s website.