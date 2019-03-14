Dr. Stephen Chia (left) will be leading the two-year pilot project. (BC Cancer Agency photo)

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

The BC Cancer agency is pursuing a two-year probe to test theories that a simple blood test could help predict the kind of treatment needed for someone battling cancer.

Blood can contain tiny fragments of DNA from a person’s specific cancer, called ctDNA. According to the agency’s researchers, those fragments could point to the right drugs that keep doctors one step ahead of the cancer, effectively breaking it down.

BC Cancer announced the pilot Thursday, backed by a $1.2-million donation from the Conconi Family Foundation.

The pilot will first focus on breast cancer patients across B.C. and collect and analyze the ctDNA.

Dr. Stephen Chia, chair of the agency’s breast cancer tumour group, said he firmly believes ctDNA is the “next frontier” in understanding how to treat breast cancers.

“We believe this will have critical implications for other cancers, such as lung, colon, ovary, pancreatic and bladder.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years
Next story
Anguished families of Ethiopian plane crash victims find nothing to bury

Just Posted

In like a lion, but the lamb is coming

Readers take note — spring is just around the corner! At the… Continue reading

Olson will be remembered for architectural, theatrical legacy

People from Cranbrook, Kimberley and beyond will gather Sunday, March 24, for… Continue reading

College teams up for research project on avalanche safety

Students work with heli-skiing business to develop best practices for self-rescuing from tree wells

Elko firefighter recognized for volunteerism

Dale Hark to receive volunteer of the year award at Legislature ceremony in April

Cranbrook Hornets are East Kootenay League Bantam “A” Champions

The Hornets will now turn their attention on to the BC Hockey League Bantam Tier 3 Provincials

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Letters to the Editor

Twenty Years of the Kootenay Ice As I reflect on the past… Continue reading

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2016 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

Dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after 20 to 30 birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

B.C.’s engineered wood construction leadership years in the making

Cross-laminated timber is more than just high-rise material

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Angela Rehhorn remembered for her enthusiasm, dedication and sense of adventure

Most Read