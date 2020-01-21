New autonomous technology program debuting at College of the Rockies

The College of the Rockies is launching a new two-year Autonomous Systems Technician diploma program beginning next fall due to funding from the federal government.

The program is aimed at honing skills for installing, maintaining and repairing telecommunications equipment needed by autonomous heavy vehicles and sensor networks used in surface mines in B.C. and Alberta.

“We are living in a time when automation is rapidly transforming industry,” said Jack Moes, Dean of Trades and Technology. “New jobs are being created requiring talented technician with new skills for this shifting work environment. This pilot program aims to ensure a skilled workforce is prepared to respond to emerging needs in our region and beyond.”

The program was made possible through funding from Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster Capacity Building Program, which is part of a federal government initiative.

The program itself was developed with input from Teck Resources Ltd. and the Digital Technology Supercluster in order to be able to accurately reflect the resource industry’s needs. It is also designed to that graduates may find employment in various other telecommunication industry sectors.



