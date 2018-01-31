(PulsePoint.com)

New app alerts bystanders trained in CPR to nearby cardiac arrests

PulsePoint smartphone app will alert CPR trained bystander when someone goes into cardiac arrest

A new app launched across B.C. on Wednesday is using “crowd-sourcing” to turn bystanders into potential life-savers when someone goes into cardiac arrest.

The app, called PulsePoint, aims to eliminate the time between when the person goes into cardiac arrest and resuscitation efforts begin, BC Emergency Health Service said in a news release.

It’s essentially “crowdsourcing” CPR, said executive vice president Linda Lupini, and will maximize first responders’ efforts in reducing or preventing death.

A victim of sudden cardiac arrest will suffer brain damage within three minutes without help right away, according to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation. The survival rate beyond 30 days for sudden cardiac arrest in B.C. is about 10 per cent.

How the app works

Smartphone users who download PulsePoint will be connected to the BCEHS emergency dispatch system. When a sudden cardiac arrest is reported through 911, dispatchers will send the location to app users who are nearby.

A user trained to give CPR can reach the patient while paramedics are en route. The alert will also show a map, pinpointing the location of nearby portable public defibrillators.

In 2017, BCEHS paramedics responded to 7,101 cardiac arrests. Bystanders performed CPR in about 25 per cent of those cases.

CPR-needed Notification Sequence (iOS) from PulsePoint Foundation on Vimeo.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: B.C. government aide gets conditional sentence in vote-getting scandal

Just Posted

Total eclipse of the full blue supermoon

Second full moon of the month passes behind the earth into the shadow of the sun

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

Stetski holding telephone town hall on pension reform

Kootenay-Columbia MP to hold teleconference to talk about proposed Liberal legislation.

Paramedics union concerned with downloaded costs

Cranbrook firefighters shouldn’t need expanded medical response training, says union president.

Man arrested after theft at local business

Cranbrook RCMP have arrested a man after a break-in to a storage… Continue reading

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

New app alerts bystanders trained in CPR to nearby cardiac arrests

PulsePoint smartphone app will alert CPR trained bystander when someone goes into cardiac arrest

Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Rachel Notley held an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday over attempts to hinder expansion of Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

Man linked to Silver Creek farm search faces new assault charges

New charges have been laid on Curtis Sagmoen and police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.

FOX pays $3B for Thursday Night Football

CBS and NBC each paid $450 million for the previous two-year package.

Erik Guay to miss Winter Olympics

One of Canada’s top medal hopes in alpine skiing is pulling out of the Games due to a back injury

Father still hunting killer of B.C. realtor 10 years after her death

Realtor was showing a Victoria-area home when she was murdered in February 2008 and the case remains unsolved

Revelstoke Death Café puts mortality front and centre

Death midwife Theresa Hamilton helps participants with the big questions surrounding life

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

Most Read