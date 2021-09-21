New apartment development proposed near Tamarack Mall

Cranbrook city council passed first reading of a planning amendment to facilitate the development of a new apartment building beside the Kootenay Place townhouse complex.

The proposal, a five-storey building of 75 units in a vacant lot at 1001 – 10th Ave N, just off Kootenay St. N, seeks an amendment to the Official Community Plan, which would enable a rezoning application for high density multi-family residential.

The applicant, WestUrban Development Ltd, touted the proposal as a new rental option in a “vibrant” area of the city.

“The proposed development is a significant opportunity to add new housing options within the downtown neighborhood,” reads a section of the company’s application to council. “The rezone to High Density Multi Family Residential (R6) offers the ability to increase density in the downtown core that responds to the continued demand and sustainability of Cranbrook.”

If the project moves forward, the company will be requesting a development variance to reduced parking, from 2.0 to 1.5 spaces. As proposed, the project includes 34 surface parking spaces, and 78 underground parking spaces.

It is the second proposal from WestUrban Developments, which is also proposing a 71, six-storey building on a vacant lot behind the Save-On-Foods complex on 4th St. N.