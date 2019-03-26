New apartment building planned for Laurie Middle School neighbourhood

Council gave first reading to a zoning amendment that gets the ball rolling on a plan to build a four-storey apartment building in the Laurie Middle School neighbourhood.
The proposed zoning amendment to a high density multi-family residential designation would allow for a 20-unit building, which would be owned by BC Housing.
Two existing four-plexes are on the property, however, both are currently vacated and one of them is no longer safe to occupy, according to a staff report.
Located behind Little Caesars Pizza, the site plan includes a green space with a playground.
The application package notes that BC Housing would be seeking a variance for residential parking as well as a reduction to the rear yard setback along Victoria Ave.
With council passing the successful first reading, the process will open up to public consultation.
trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
