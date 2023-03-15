Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.

New 20-unit building proposed for Chief Agnes McCoy Centre development

Cranbrook city council approved a modified covenant agreement that permits 20 more units on site

Cranbrook city council has approved a request to modify a covenant agreement that would allow for another building on a property that currently includes the Chief Agnes McCoy Centre on Hurry Ave.

City council approved the request from Aqanttanam Housing Society during Monday evening’s meeting, which sought to modify the covenant to add a two-story 20-unit building on the site.

The Chief Agnes McCoy Centre, a 39-unit affordable housing complex, opened two years ago, though there was always an eye towards potentially adding another building on the property.

The proposed plan includes demolishing an aging church structure adjacent to the Chief Agnes McCoy Centre in order to build a new 20-unit building with one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

The covenant agreement was put in place in 2018 when the Chief Agnes McCoy Centre was in development. It stipulated that no more than 39 apartment units be developed on the property, but the amended covenant agreement bumps up that total to 59 units.

Under existing zoning regulations, a maximum density of 77 total units is permitted on that particular property.

