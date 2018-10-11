Nearly 500 ballots cast at first advance poll

Submitted

A total of 483 residents cast their ballots at the first of two advance polls on Wednesday, October 11 for the 2018 municipal election in Cranbrook. That compares to 713 voters in the first advance poll of the 2014 election.

The second and final advance poll is set for Wednesday, October 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Parkview Pavilion Senior Centre on 17 Avenue South. General voting day is Saturday, October 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Laurie Middle School gymnasium, located on 2 Street South.

Special voting opportunities are available as well to admitted patients or facility residents only on Friday, October 19:

Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home (10:00am – 11:45am) East Kootenay Regional Hospital (1:00pm – 4:30pm) Joseph Creek Village (9:00am – 2:00pm) Joseph Creek Care Village (2:00pm – 5:30pm) Mountain View Village (5:00pm – 5:45pm) Scott Villa (9:15am – 9:45am)

For more information about the 2018 municipal election, visit the City of Cranbrook website.