Nearly 280 car crashes took place in Cranbrook last year

Pictured is a car crash at Victoria Ave and Cranbrook St N in Cranbrook on Saturday, July 2. (Mike turner photo)

One of Cranbrook’s busiest intersections saw the most car crashes last year, with 33 crashes reported at the Cranbrook St N, Theatre Rd and Victoria Ave intersection in 2021.

ICBC recently released data about car crash sites, with approximately 280 crashes listed in Cranbrook last year.

ICBC lists crashes that result in injuries or deaths as ‘casualties’ and there were 13 casualties reported at the Theatre Road and Cranbrook St N intersection in 2021. 20 crashes are listed as PDO, or property damage only.

This is an improvement from 2020, which saw 52 crashes at the same intersection, 17 of which resulted in casualty.

The same very intersection has seen the most crashes of any intersection between 2017, when data begins, and 2021. Over the course of the four years there have been 211 crashes at the Cranbrook St N and Theatre Rd intersection.

The next worst is Cranbrook St N and Willowbrook Drive, with 63 crashes listed over the course of four years.

The data does not include crashes in parking lots, or crashes involving parked vehicles.

Three other intersections reported a total of ten crashes last year: 6th St N, 6th St NW and Cranbrook St N, the intersection of 9th Ave S and King St W/Van Horne St N, and the intersection of Cranbrook St N and Willowbrook Drive.

Kootenay St N and Victoria Ave N saw seven crashes in 2021, and the rest were split between dozens of other intersections.

ICBC says that crash location information is self-reported and not always verifiable.



